Do nootropics really work?

A nootropic – sometimes referred to as a ‘cognitive enhancer’ – is any kind of drug or dietary supplement that supposedly boosts your mental performance in some way. Caffeine has real benefits for concentration. But more controversial is the use of prescription drugs as cognitive enhancers, such as methylphenidate (used in the treatment of ADHD) and modafinil (used to treat narcolepsy).

While research is ongoing, the current evidence suggests that the benefits of such drugs for attention and memory performance is modest and should be weighed against any potential risks, including anxiety, dependence and over-confidence.

