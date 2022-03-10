Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Does dyslexia exist in writing systems like Japanese and Chinese?
Does dyslexia exist in writing systems like Japanese and Chinese? © Getty Images

Does dyslexia exist in writing systems like Japanese and Chinese?

It's a common learning difficulty that can cause issues with reading, writing and spelling. But what about in different writing systems?

Published:

Chinese characters represent whole syllables, whereas Western languages use letters to represent phonemes (the individual sounds that make up each syllable). Japanese has several different character sets that combine elements of both systems.

Advertisement

Dyslexia is less common among Chinese speakers, but it definitely exists. However, a 2004 study at the University of Hong Kong used MRI scans to show that different regions of the brain were involved with the dyslexia of Chinese speakers versus English speakers. This suggests that dyslexia is not a single disorder and there are examples of people who are dyslexic in one language but not in another.

Read more:

Asked by: Andrea Leake, Southampton

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don’t forget to include your name and location)

Advertisement

Authors

luis villazon

Luis Villazon

Q&A expert

Luis trained as a zoologist, but now works as a science and technology educator. In his spare time he builds 3D-printed robots, in the hope that he will be spared when the revolution inevitably comes.

Tags

BBC Science Focus Magazine subscription offer
Subscription offer
  • Subscribe and get 6 issues for just £9.99.
  • After your first 6 issues, your subscription will continue at £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.
SUBSCRIBE NOW