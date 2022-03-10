Does dyslexia exist in writing systems like Japanese and Chinese?

Chinese characters represent whole syllables, whereas Western languages use letters to represent phonemes (the individual sounds that make up each syllable). Japanese has several different character sets that combine elements of both systems.

Advertisement

Dyslexia is less common among Chinese speakers, but it definitely exists. However, a 2004 study at the University of Hong Kong used MRI scans to show that different regions of the brain were involved with the dyslexia of Chinese speakers versus English speakers. This suggests that dyslexia is not a single disorder and there are examples of people who are dyslexic in one language but not in another.

Read more:

Asked by: Andrea Leake, Southampton

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don’t forget to include your name and location)

Advertisement