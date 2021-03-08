Accessibility Links

  3. International Women’s Day: The forgotten female scientists of history
The ordinary women in science history © Getty Images

International Women’s Day: The forgotten female scientists of history

Science historians Anna Reser and Leila McNeill tell us about the women who engaged in science throughout history but don’t always get remembered.

Today is International Women’s Day, and in this episode of the Science Focus Podcast, online assistant Sara Rigby talks to science historians Anna Reser and Leila McNeill, authors of Forces of Nature: The Women who Changed Science (£20, Frances Lincoln).

They tell us about the women who engaged in science throughout history but don’t always get remembered – the midwives, the astronomers, and the wives and sisters.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Sara

Sara Rigby

Online assistant, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online assistant at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

