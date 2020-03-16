Kevin Fong: What happened to Apollo 13?

This week we catch up with Kevin Fong about the new series of his award-winning podcast 13 Minutes to the Moon.

Advertisement

Whereas the first series celebrated the 50th anniversary of one of humanity’s greatest scientific achievements, the Moon landing, the new season follows an event that resulted in one of our worst disasters – an explosion aboard the spacecraft Apollo 13.

We discuss what happened on this ill-fated mission, how it impacted the astronauts and staff at Mission Control, and whether catastrophe at space could ever happen again.

If you have a burning science question you want an expert to answer, send them to us on twitter at @sciencefocus, and we may answer them in a future episode.

Subscribe to the Science Focus Podcast on these services: Acast, iTunes, Stitcher, RSS, Overcast

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast: