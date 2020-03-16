Accessibility Links

  3. Kevin Fong: What happened to Apollo 13?
The severely damaged Apollo 13 Service Module photographed from the Lunar Module/Command Module © NASA

Kevin Fong: What happened to Apollo 13?

We talk to BBC broadcaster Kevin Fong about the second series of his award-winning podcast 13 Minutes to the Moon, which follows the Apollo 13 disaster.

This week we catch up with Kevin Fong about the new series of his award-winning podcast 13 Minutes to the Moon.

Whereas the first series celebrated the 50th anniversary of one of humanity’s greatest scientific achievements, the Moon landing, the new season follows an event that resulted in one of our worst disasters – an explosion aboard the spacecraft Apollo 13.

We discuss what happened on this ill-fated mission, how it impacted the astronauts and staff at Mission Control, and whether catastrophe at space could ever happen again.

Alexander McNamara

Alexander McNamara

Online Editor, BBC Science Focus

Alexander is the Online Editor at BBC Science Focus and is the one that keeps sciencefocus.com looking shipshape and Bristol fashion. He has been toying around with news, technology and science on internet for well over a decade, and sports a very fetching beard.

