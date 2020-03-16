Kevin Fong: What happened to Apollo 13?

This week we catch up with Kevin Fong about the new series of his award-winning podcast 13 Minutes to the Moon.
Whereas the first series celebrated the 50th anniversary of one of humanity’s greatest scientific achievements, the Moon landing, the new season follows an event that resulted in one of our worst disasters – an explosion aboard the spacecraft Apollo 13.
We discuss what happened on this ill-fated mission, how it impacted the astronauts and staff at Mission Control, and whether catastrophe at space could ever happen again.
