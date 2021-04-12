Accessibility Links

  3. Podcast: How to understand statistics in the news and when to trust them
Podcast: How to understand statistics in the news and when to trust them © Getty Images

Podcast: How to understand statistics in the news and when to trust them

Tom Chivers and David Chivers, authors of How to Read Numbers, explain how to make sense of the stats you see in the news about health and risk.

Published:

In this week’s episode of the Science Focus Podcast, editor Daniel Bennett speaks to Tom Chivers and David Chivers.

Tom is a veteran science journalist and author and David is lecturer in economics at the University of Durham. As well as a surname, they share a passion for statistics, or more precisely for the way that numbers are used and presented in the media. Together they’ve written a new book: How to Read Numbers: A Guide to Statistics in the News and Knowing When to Trust Them.

They talk to Daniel about how to understand the sometimes confusing stats surrounding health and risk, how to spot a suspicious claim when you see one, and how to think about the current concerns surrounding the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Authors

Dan

Daniel Bennett

Editor, BBC Science Focus

Daniel Bennett is the Editor of BBC Science Focus. He is an award-winning journalist who’s been reporting on science and technology for over a decade, writing about the science of serials killers, sandwiches, supernovae and almost everything in between.

