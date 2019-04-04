Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. Do you believe in magic? – Gustav Kuhn
Science Focus Podcast: Do you believe in magic? – Gustav Kuhn (Conjuror Signor Martino levitating Mademoiselle Nita during a stage performance © Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Do you believe in magic? – Gustav Kuhn

Magic is all about believing the impossible, but how do magicians fool our brains into thinking we have just witnessed something that goes against everything we know about the real world? We speak to cognitive psychologist and magician Gustav Kuhn to find out.

Abracadabra! Prestidigitation! We know that these words hold no intrinsic power, but when we hear them, we are instantly transported away to a land of magic and wonder; where the impossible becomes reality right before our eyes.

Advertisement

So why, as rational human beings, are we instantly drawn to magic, and what makes us delight in seeing a rabbit pulled from a hat, despite knowing full well that we are being fooled into thinking it was never already there in the first place?

Those are the sort of questions expert in cognitive psychology, magician, and author of Experiencing the Impossible: The Science of Magic (£20.00, MIT Press), Gustav Kuhn, is currently trying to solve at his Magic Lab at Goldsmith’s University.

In this week’s Science Focus Podcast, he talks to sciencefocus.com editor Alexander McNamara about why we believe in magic, what actually happens in our brain when we watch tricks, and how understanding magic can help us make sense of a world filled with fake news and misinformation.

If you like what you hear, then please rate, review, and share with anybody you think might enjoy our podcast.

You can also subscribe and leave us a review on your favourite podcast apps. Also, if there is anybody you’d like us to speak to, or a topic you want us to cover, then let us know on Twitter at @sciencefocus.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Advertisement

Follow Science Focus on TwitterFacebookInstagram and Flipboard

Tags

You may like

Why ASMR gives you tingles - Emma WhispersRed
The Human Body

Why ASMR gives you tingles – Emma WhispersRed

What does it mean to be happy? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Science Focus Podcast What does it mean to be happy? – Helen Russell

The psychology of suicide © Owen Gent
The Human Body

Science Focus Podcast What psychology can tell us about suicide

Robin Ince
The Human Body

Inside the mind of a comedian – Robin Ince

Science Focus Podcast: Adventures in brain enhancement © Getty Images
The Human Body

Adventures in brain enhancement

Science Focus Podcast: This is why we sin © Getty Images
The Human Body

Sin: Why we do the things we shouldn’t – Jack Lewis

What makes me 'me'? - Aoife McLysaght © Paul Wilkinson Photography
The Human Body

What makes me ‘me’? – Aoife McLysaght

Science Focus Podcast: Everything that's wrong with the human body © Getty Images
The Human Body

Everything that’s wrong with the human body – Nathan Lents