Are there any genetic factors that affect seasonal depression?

Are there any genetic factors that affect seasonal depression?

Bad news if you have brown eyes...

There is preliminary evidence that people with blue eyes are less vulnerable than people with brown eyes to so-called ‘seasonal affective disorder’ (SAD) – a low mood that occurs in the dark winter months.

In one study, researchers at the University of South Wales surveyed dozens of students in Wales and in Cyprus and found that those with blue eyes were less likely to describe seasonal effects on their mood.

More research is needed, but a tentative theory is that blue eyes have this protective effect because they are more sensitive to light – in turn, this inhibits the daytime release of melatonin, a hormone that might be responsible for the lethargy experienced by people with SAD.

Read more:

Asked by: Mary Jevons, Armley

