Best charging stations for fuelling multiple devices

Our bedside plug sockets are in high demand as we queue up our phones, tablets, smart watches and earbuds for an evening charge. So why not free up precious socket space, and ditch a few cables, with the help of a charging station? The handy gadget lets you charge multiple devices at once so you can keep all of your tech fuelled up for the day, and avoid the dreaded red battery symbol.

We've rounded up six of the best charging stations so you can find a suitable fit for your charging needs. You'll find sleek wireless bedside accessories that charge your phone, earbuds and watch, to larger, more industrial devices that charge eight tablets at once in our roundup.

Best charging stations for 2022

Teminice 4 in 1 wireless charger

This compact charging station is ideal for travelling as the device folds down for easy packing. One to consider if you travel for work and want all of your devices fully charged for presentations and flight entertainment. Charge your phone, Apple Watch, AirPods and even your Apple Pencil all at once.

While this charging station is particularly useful for Apple enthusiasts, you can also charge other QI enabled devices including Samsung and LG smart phones. It's an affordable option, but you'll need to make sure you have a QC 2.0/3.0 adapter for this one.

We like the neat size which makes it a sensible choice for work desks and bedside tables, and you can choose to position your phone either horizontally or vertically - useful for hassle-free video calls.

Belkin 3 in 1 charging station

Another sleek and subtle charging station to consider. This Belkin charging device has been designed to charge iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods, so you'll need to be a loyalist. But it's worth noting, the iPhone 12 mini does not make the cut.

You can keep your phone case on whilst charging and save yourself the challenge of removing a stubborn case, and it's another wireless option so you don't have to fiddle around with charging ports. Also available in white.

Alxum 120W USB C charging station

If you're looking to up your charging game, this charging station allows you to charge 10 devices at once, so you can stop asking friends and family members what percentage they're on.

There are 10 USB type C ports so you can keep your whole household's tablets and phones powered up. You can also remove and adjust the dividers to ensure a suitable fit, depending on the size of your tablets and phones.

The real bonus of this charging station is the number of brands it's compatible with including Xiaomi, Google Pixel Series, Huawei, Lenovo, Kindle and PS5. So it's a handy choice for busy households with lots of people working, playing and studying from home. And this charging station may even prevent a few petty squabbles as everyone can charge at the same time.

Anker 623 magnetic wireless charger

For a dinky charging station you can chuck in your bag, give this colourful option from Anker a go. This model has been designed for iPhones in the 12 and 13 series, and it works with Apple's MagSafe technology. Snap your phone or magnetic phone case onto the charging base, and watch videos and make video calls as you charge. Just tilt the base for your preferred viewing angle.

It'll also charge your AirPods for you. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and Buds + are also welcome.

Triple dock charger

If style is top of your priority list when choosing a charging station, Oakywood offer charging stations disguised as chic home accessories. The Triple Dock lets you charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods, and rather than using wireless technology, there are charging ports for your phone and earbud case. So you don't have to ensure your phone is correctly aligned, it's a good-old-fashioned plug in job.

We love the natural wooden look, and clean, cable-free appearance of this useful accessory - a nice non-flashy design.

Buy now from Oakywood (£70.00)

Dock5 multi-device charging station

This charging station lets you charge both wirelessly and through USB, and is compatible with a long list of devices including Microsoft Surface Pro 7, AirPods, e-readers and certain handheld gaming devices. This charging station is therefore bound to benefit all household members, whatever their brand preference.

You can charge up to five devices at once, and the silicone dividers allow for an organised charging station. No more tangled cables.

Buy now from Selfridges (£79.95)

