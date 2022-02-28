The best Wi-Fi extenders for your home in 2022

If you’re prone to running around the house during a meeting in an attempt to escape dodgy Wi-Fi, it could be time for an internet upgrade. Wi-Fi extenders help expand and strengthen your Wi-Fi signal so you can find a solid connection in those hard-to-reach spots of the house. They help boost the signal provided by your router, to banish Wi-Fi dead zones, so they’re a quick and easy fix that helps keep connection fury at bay.

There are a range of price points, so you can choose to spend more on flashier, super-speedy and multi-functional devices or there are plenty of budget-friendly plug-in picks too. How far you want your Wi-Fi to reach could depend on the size of your house, and thickness of your walls.

So whether you want to read an article outside, watch a movie in your loft, or prevent children and pets from interrupting an important work call, we’ve got you covered with our list of the best Wi-Fi extenders.

Best wifi extenders for 2022

TP-Link AC750 dual band range extender

This TP-Link Wi-Fi extender plugs into a socket. It’s a straightforward and affordable option that has an Ethernet port too. It’s easy to set up, just connect the device to your router, and find a suitable plug-in spot. There’s a useful indicator light which helps you select the best location for your Wi-Fi extender, so you can use that as a guide.

The router and Wi-Fi extender together should help your connection extend to 300 square metres, so everyone in the house can work where they fancy.

As well as improving your working day, it’s a solid choice for avid video gamers, and film enthusiasts looking for a seamless HD video stream.

It’s at the lower end of the price scale, and it’s not the speediest pick on our list – offering dual band speeds of up to 750Mbps – but it still lets you connect to 32 devices.

Netgear AC1200 Wi-Fi extender

This is a fairly similar plug-in design from Netgear, but there’s no Ethernet port. It aims to reduce interference, and delivers AC dual band Wi-Fi up to 1200Mbps. It’s not too bulky a design, so you should have plenty of room for other devices such as chargers and lighting. It’s pretty subtle too, so it’ll slot into your living room or hallway with ease.

Netgear Orbi whole home mesh Wi-Fi system

If you’re looking for a whole new Wi-Fi setup, this bundle includes a router and a satellite. It features tri-band, rather than dual band technology, to enhance connection speed. So if you’re fed up of buffering, this could be a useful gadget. Thanks to the mesh technology, it lets you roam around the house using the one network name, so you don’t have to jump ship every time you head upstairs. It reaches an impressive 460 square metres, so you could pop outside and enjoy a yoga class, or listen to a podcast in peace in your shed.

You can manage your Wi-Fi through an app, and there are parental controls. You can set timers and filter websites on your kids’ devices if necessary. You also have the power to pause the internet, if you really need someone’s attention.

It’s a popular choice in the world of Wi-Fi boosting. It offers a fast Wi-Fi speed of up to 3Gbps, and you can successfully connect over 25 devices making it ideal for a large and busy household.

Google Nest Wi-Fi Point

This device works alongside the Goggle Nest Wi-Fi router, so you’ll need to have that installed to make use of this extender. The router and nest Wi-Fi point together let you connect to up to 200 devices. It’s a solid option if your house is brimming with tech, and multi-screen enthusiasts. It works by making sure your network is on the fastest band, to limit congestion.

It also functions as a smart speaker and features Google Assistant. If you’ve got extra thick walls, or live in a mansion, you could double up, and place a second Nest Wi-Fi point at a different end of the house.

TP-Link AC1750 dual band range extender

This plug-in Wi-Fi extender – and it’s adjustable antennas – offers dual band Wi-Fi access up to 1750Mbps. It’s universally compatible, so should work with any Wi-Fi router. This is a handy feature, especially if you move house and get a new router. There’s a Gigabit Ethernet port, so you can connect your wired smart TVs or gaming consoles too. Just like the other TP-Link model in our list, it has the smart signal indicator so you can find the most effective location.

In terms of design, it’s not the most discreet, but still neat enough to move between rooms if you want to change its location.

Netgear Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream mesh extender

This device earns its flashy name by providing a Wi-Fi speed of up to 6Gbps. If you’re happy to spend more for a fast connection, this could do the job nicely. It looks more like a router, but it’s still pretty sleek. It can cover 30 devices, and there are four Ethernet cable ports.

It increases your coverage to roughly 232 square metres and it can handle 4K ultra HD streaming, so it’s a top choice for movie buffs. What’s more, you can carry on using the same network name, and it won’t disconnect you as move from room to room.

BT mini whole home Wi-Fi

Ideal for large, multi-storied homes, this pack comes with five Wi-Fi extender discs. You can place the white discs around the house to tackle Wi-Fi dead zones. It automatically connects your devices to the best signal as you move around, to save you the faff of trying out different connections. You can create a separate network for guests and visitors, which could come in handy if you own a Bnb, or have a lodger.

You can enjoy pausing powers with the app, and you can even find out who is connected, and what devices are being used.

Joowin Wi-Fi extender booster

This Wi-Fi extender offers a Wi-Fi speed of up to 1,200Mbps. There are four rotating antennas that help to strengthen your signal, and it extends your coverage to roughly 111 square metres.

Setup is easy, and you can move it around no bother. There are vent holes to prevent the device from overheating, and there’s an Ethernet cable too.

