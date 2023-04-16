Instant Genius Podcast: The science of hay fever, with Dr Sam White
By
Published: 16th April, 2023 at 11:20
What actually causes it? And could there be a cure?
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're exploring hay fever.
Hay fever is something huge parts of the population deal with every year, but what actually causes it, is it genetic and is it something that is faced all over the world? We spoke to Dr Sam White, a senior lecturer of immunology and genetics at Nottingham Trent University to find out more about this common issue.
