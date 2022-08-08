Instant Genius Podcast: Seashells with Dr Helen Scales

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Dr Helen Scales, a marine biologist, writer and broadcaster.

Advertisement

She's the author of a number of popular science books, including her latest book, What A Shell Can Tell (£16.95, Phaidon Press) teaches us all about seashell diversity.

She tells us about the wonders of seashells and their mollusc inhabitants.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius: