Instant Genius Podcast: Seashells with Dr Helen Scales
Published: 08th August, 2022 at 07:00
Marine biologist Helen Scales joins us on our podcast, Instant Genius.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Dr Helen Scales, a marine biologist, writer and broadcaster.
She's the author of a number of popular science books, including her latest book, What A Shell Can Tell (£16.95, Phaidon Press) teaches us all about seashell diversity.
She tells us about the wonders of seashells and their mollusc inhabitants.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
