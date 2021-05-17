Podcast: Could ‘counterfactuals’ solve the biggest problems in physics?

Most laws of physics tell us what must happen. Throw a ball in the air and it will come back down. But physicist Chiara Marletto, a Research Fellow at the University of Oxford, says that laws like this only tell us part of the story.

Advertisement

She believes that the rest lies in ‘counterfactuals’: things that could be.

In her new book, The Science of Can and Can’t (£20, Allen Lane), she explains how these counterfactual properties could solve many of science’s biggest outstanding problems.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Subscribe to the Science Focus Podcast on these services: Acast, iTunes, Sticher, RSS, Overcast

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast: