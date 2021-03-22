Accessibility Links

  Prof Avi Loeb on what 'Oumuamua tells us about the problem with modern physics
Prof Avi Loeb on what 'Oumuamua tells us about the problem with modern physics © ESO/M Kornmesser

Prof Avi Loeb on what ‘Oumuamua tells us about the problem with modern physics

In this episode of the Science Focus Podcast, astrophysicist Prof Avi Loeb explains why he thinks 'Oumuamua was of alien origin.

In 2017, the Pan-STARRS telescope in Hawaii spotted an interstellar object passing by Earth for the first time. Shortly after, Harvard’s Prof Avi Loeb was met with a backlash from the scientific community for suggesting it could be of alien origin.

Now, several years on, he has written a book, Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth, outlining why we still can’t out rule the possibility, and why scientists should always keep an open mind.

We speak to Avi on this week’s episode of the Science Focus Podcast. He tells us why he believes the object, ‘Oumuamua, was of alien origin, and what problems this reveals about the way modern physics is conducted.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Jason Goodyer

Commissioning editor, BBC Science Focus

Jason is the commissioning editor of BBC Science Focus magazine. He has a MSc in Physics.

