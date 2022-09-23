Instant Genius Podcast: Jupiter in opposition, with Dr Jonathan Nichols
Published: 23rd September, 2022 at 16:39
Jupiter will soon make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years. We spoke to Dr Jonathan Nichols about why this is such a big event.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Dr Jonathan Nichols, a planetary scientist from Leicester University.
Jupiter will be making its closest approach to Earth for 59 years on 26 September. Nichols explains why this event is so important.
