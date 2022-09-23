Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: Jupiter in opposition, with Dr Jonathan Nichols

Published: 23rd September, 2022 at 16:39
Jupiter will soon make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years. We spoke to Dr Jonathan Nichols about why this is such a big event.

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Dr Jonathan Nichols, a planetary scientist from Leicester University.

Jupiter will be making its closest approach to Earth for 59 years on 26 September. Nichols explains why this event is so important.

Daniel BennettEditor, BBC Science Focus

Daniel Bennett is the Editor of BBC Science Focus. He is an award-winning journalist who’s been reporting on science and technology for over a decade, writing about the science of serials killers, sandwiches, supernovae and almost everything in between.

