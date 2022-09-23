Instant Genius Podcast: Jupiter in opposition, with Dr Jonathan Nichols

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Dr Jonathan Nichols, a planetary scientist from Leicester University.

Advertisement

Jupiter will be making its closest approach to Earth for 59 years on 26 September. Nichols explains why this event is so important.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius: