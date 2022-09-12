Instant Genius Podcast: Space weather, with Sean Elvidge
What is the weather like in space? We spoke to Sean Elvidge, an associate professor of space environment at the University of Birmingham to bring you the weather forecast beyond our atmosphere.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Sean Elvidge, an associate professor of space environment at the University of Birmingham.
He talks us through what the weather is like out in space, answering all of the burning questions you might have on an out-of-this-world weather report.
Authors
Jason is the commissioning editor for BBC Science Focus. He holds an MSc in physics and was named Section Editor of the Year by the British Society of Magazine Editors in 2019. He has been reporting on science and technology for more than a decade. During this time, he's walked the tunnels of the Large Hadron Collider, watched Stephen Hawking deliver his Reith Lecture on Black Holes and reported on everything from simulation universes to dancing cockatoos. He looks after the magazine’s and website’s news sections and makes regular appearances on the Instant Genius Podcast.
