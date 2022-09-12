Instant Genius Podcast: Space weather, with Sean Elvidge

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Sean Elvidge, an associate professor of space environment at the University of Birmingham.

He talks us through what the weather is like out in space, answering all of the burning questions you might have on an out-of-this-world weather report.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

