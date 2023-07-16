Instant Genius Podcast: How loneliness can affect your health, and what you can do to combat it, with Prof Andrea Wigfield
We explore the different types of loneliness – and what they can mean for your health.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we explore overcoming loneliness.
A recent study found that nearly 50 per cent of adults in the UK reported having feelings of loneliness, at least occasionally. It’s a fairly shocking stat, but what effect is this having on our collective health?
In this episode, we catch up with Prof Andrea Wigfield, director of the Centre for Loneliness Studies at Sheffield Hallam University. She tells about the different types of loneliness we can feel, the risks it poses to our mental and physical health and what we can do to limit its impact.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:
- The Mysteries of the Octopus, with Prof David Scheel
- Why touch is our most misunderstood sense, with Prof Michael Banissy
- Allergies, with Theresa Macphail
- Why a four-day workweek could make you more productive, with Alex Pang
- The intriguing science of phages, with Tom Ireland
- The fascinating science of fermentation, with Prof Andrea Sella
Authors
Jason is the commissioning editor for BBC Science Focus. He holds an MSc in physics and was named Section Editor of the Year by the British Society of Magazine Editors in 2019. He has been reporting on science and technology for more than a decade. During this time, he's walked the tunnels of the Large Hadron Collider, watched Stephen Hawking deliver his Reith Lecture on Black Holes and reported on everything from simulation universes to dancing cockatoos. He looks after the magazine’s and website’s news sections and makes regular appearances on the Instant Genius Podcast.
Sponsored Deals
Summer Sale
- Try 3 issues for just £5 when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine.
- Risk - free offer! Cancel at any time when you subscribe via Direct Debit.
- FREE UK delivery.
- Stay up to date with the latest developments in the worlds of science and technology.