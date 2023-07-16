Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we explore overcoming loneliness.

A recent study found that nearly 50 per cent of adults in the UK reported having feelings of loneliness, at least occasionally. It’s a fairly shocking stat, but what effect is this having on our collective health?

In this episode, we catch up with Prof Andrea Wigfield, director of the Centre for Loneliness Studies at Sheffield Hallam University. She tells about the different types of loneliness we can feel, the risks it poses to our mental and physical health and what we can do to limit its impact.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

