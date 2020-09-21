Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. Sue Black: What stories do our skeletons tell?
Sue Black on the Science Focus Podcast © Getty Images

Sue Black: What stories do our skeletons tell?

Professor Sue Black reveals how forensic anthropologists search for the criminal secrets that are etched on the bones of victims.

In today’s episode, we’re chatting to Professor Sue Black, an anatomist and forensic anthropologist. You might’ve seen characters doing her job on television, in shows like NCIS or Silent Witness – although, they’re not quite an accurate portrayal, as you’ll find out.

Advertisement

Over the course of her career, Sue has worked with the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the United Nations, helping to identify victims and perpetrators from only sections of their bodies – perhaps a finger found in a bin bag, or the back of an assaulter’s hand caught on film. Her work has taken her to places such as Kosovo, Sierra Leone, Iraq.

She talks to us about how science helps her piece together fragmented parts of a human jigsaw. This episode contains some graphic content, including descriptions of criminal acts and dissection, that some listeners might find upsetting.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

This podcast was supported by brilliant.org, helping people build quantitative skills in maths, science, and computer science with fun and challenging interactive explorations.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Advertisement

Authors

BBC Amy-01

Amy Barrett

Social networks

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

Tags

354-940x530subsbanner
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 40% off an annual subscription*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Brian Switek: How did bones evolve? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Brian Switek How did bones evolve?

Science Focus Podcast: What it’s really like to die © Getty Images
The Human Body

Dr Kathryn Mannix What it’s really like to die

The psychology of suicide © Owen Gent
The Human Body

Science Focus Podcast What psychology can tell us about suicide

Sue Black reveals the secrets stored in our bones © Getty Images
The Human Body

Sue Black reveals the secrets stored in our bones

Aleks Krotoski What happens to your data when you die © Getty Images
The Human Body

Aleks Krotoski What happens to your data when you die?

Is body positivity the answer to body image issues? – Phillippa Diedrichs © Getty Images
The Human Body

Phillippa Diedrichs Is body positivity the answer to body image issues?

James Hamblin: Should we all stop showering? © Getty Images
The Human Body

James Hamblin Should we all stop showering?

Science Focus Podcast: Adventures in brain enhancement © Getty Images
The Human Body

David Adam Adventures in brain enhancement