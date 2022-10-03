Instant Genius Podcast: Faecal transplants with Dr Benjamin Mullish
Have you heard about faecal transplants? We spoke to Dr Benjamin Mullish, to find out about this surprising, but promising new science.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Dr Benjamin Mullish from the Imperial College London's department of metabolism, digestion and reproduction.
In this episode, we dive into the world of faecal transplants. But what exactly are faecal transplants? How do they work? And, how do they relate to our hidden ecosystem inside of us, the gut microbiome?
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
Authors
Jason is the commissioning editor for BBC Science Focus. He holds an MSc in physics and was named Section Editor of the Year by the British Society of Magazine Editors in 2019. He has been reporting on science and technology for more than a decade. During this time, he's walked the tunnels of the Large Hadron Collider, watched Stephen Hawking deliver his Reith Lecture on Black Holes and reported on everything from simulation universes to dancing cockatoos. He looks after the magazine’s and website’s news sections and makes regular appearances on the Instant Genius Podcast.
