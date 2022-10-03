Instant Genius Podcast: Faecal transplants with Dr Benjamin Mullish

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week's episode, we talk to Dr Benjamin Mullish from the Imperial College London's department of metabolism, digestion and reproduction.

In this episode, we dive into the world of faecal transplants. But what exactly are faecal transplants? How do they work? And, how do they relate to our hidden ecosystem inside of us, the gut microbiome?

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

