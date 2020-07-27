Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. Dr Michael Mosley: Why is sleep so important?
Michael Mosley: Why is sleep so important?

Dr Michael Mosley: Why is sleep so important?

BBC presenter and Science Focus columnist Dr Michael Mosley talks sleep: what it is, why we need it and how to get more of it.

If, like us, you love to read a good science book, (and thanks to this podcast we’ve read a fair few over the years), you’ll probably recognise the feeling of having more questions about its subject at the end of the book than before you even turned page one.

Advertisement

It’s because of this that we decided to launch the Science Focus Book Club, where we pick out what we think is an excellent, thought provoking science book and ask your questions to its author.

You can sign up for the newsletter to find out which book is coming up next, but to give you a taster, in May, our legion of science book fans read Fast Asleep, by Science Focus columnist and BBC presenter Dr Michael Mosley.

In this week’s podcast we’ve selected a few of our favourite Q&As where he explains everything you need to know about sleep; from what it is, why we need it and how to get more of it.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

This podcast was supported by brilliant.org, helping people build quantitative skills in maths, science, and computer science with fun and challenging interactive explorations.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Advertisement

Authors

BBC Amy-01

Amy Barrett

Social networks

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

Tags

352-940x530yello
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 3 issues for £5*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Is the cure for cancer hiding in human breast milk? - Professor Catharina Svanborg © Getty Images
The Human Body

Professor Catharina Svanborg Is the cure for cancer hiding in human breast milk?

How to get a good night's sleep - Alice Gregory © Getty Images
The Human Body

Alice Gregory: How to get a good night’s sleep

Sandro Galea: What is the difference between health and medicine? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Sandro Galea What is the difference between health and medicine?

Adam Kay: Can you have a happy Christmas Day on labour ward? © Alamy
The Human Body

Adam Kay Can you have a happy Christmas Day on a labour ward?

What is your brain doing while you sleep? – Dr Guy Leschziner © Getty Images
The Human Body

Dr Guy Leschziner What is your brain doing while you sleep?

The science of ageing - Sue Armstrong © Getty Images
The Human Body

Science Focus Podcast Can we slow down the ageing process? - Sue Armstrong

Eating for your genes - Giles Yeo © Scott Chasserot
The Human Body

Giles Yeo Eating for your genes

Science Focus Podcast: Exploding Head Syndrome © Getty Images
The Human Body

Exploding Head Syndrome – Brian Sharpless