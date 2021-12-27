Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. Instant Genius Podcast: The science of ageing, with Dr Andrew Steele
Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: The science of ageing, with Dr Andrew Steele

Computational biologist Dr Andrew Steele joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Published:

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to Dr Andrew Steele, computational biologist and author of Ageless: The New Science of Getting Older Without Getting Old (£9.99, Bloomsbury Publishing).

Advertisement

He explains what happens in our bodies as we get older, and why some species don’t seem to age at all.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Andrew on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, he tells us all about the treatments that could stop ageing altogether.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Advertisement

Authors

Sara

Sara Rigby

Social networks

Online staff writer, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online staff writer at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

Tags

January sale subscription offer
Subscription offer
  • Try 3 issues for just £5
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
SUBSCRIBE NOW