  3. How to maximise your motivation, according to a neuroscientist
How to maximise your motivation, according to a neuroscientist

How to maximise your motivation, according to a neuroscientist

In this episode of the Science Focus Podcast, neuroscientist Dr Gabija Toleikyte explains where motivation comes from and how to make the most of it.

As the UK enters its 13th month of lockdown restrictions and home-working, many surveys cite a slump in mental wellbeing and general productivity.

But are there any scientific ways we can maximise our motivation and prevent procrastination?

In this episode of the Science Focus Podcast, neuroscientist Dr Gabija Toleikyte, author of Why the F*ck Can’t I Change, tells us all about it.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Thomas Ling

Thomas Ling

Staff Writer, BBC Science Focus

