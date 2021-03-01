How to maximise your motivation, according to a neuroscientist

As the UK enters its 13th month of lockdown restrictions and home-working, many surveys cite a slump in mental wellbeing and general productivity.
But are there any scientific ways we can maximise our motivation and prevent procrastination?
In this episode of the Science Focus Podcast, neuroscientist Dr Gabija Toleikyte, author of Why the F*ck Can’t I Change, tells us all about it.
