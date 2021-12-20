Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. Instant Genius Podcast: The James Webb Space Telescope, with Stuart Clark
Instant Genius

Instant Genius Podcast: The James Webb Space Telescope, with Stuart Clark

Science writer Stuart Clark joins us on our podcasts, Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Published:

Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. In this week’s episode, we talk to science writer Stuart Clark.

Advertisement

He tells us everything we need to know about the James Webb Space Telescope, the most important, high-risk space mission of the decade.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

And if that’s not enough, you can hear even more from Stuart on Instant Genius Extra.

On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius. In this episode, Stuart explains how the most sensitive instrument on Earth was built and what will happen before it’s sent into space.

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:

Advertisement

Authors

gU_0fKEo

Daniel Bennett

Social networks

Editor, BBC Science Focus

Daniel Bennett is the Editor of BBC Science Focus. He is an award-winning journalist who’s been reporting on science and technology for over a decade, writing about the science of serials killers, sandwiches, supernovae and almost everything in between.

Tags

Christmas21_Sidebar_ScienceFocus
  • Save up to 61%*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW