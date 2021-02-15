Accessibility Links

  3. Mental health and your brain: What happens when it goes wrong
Mental health and your brain: What happens when it goes wrong

Mental health and your brain: What happens when it goes wrong

In this episode of the Science Focus Podcast, Dean Burnett explains the neuroscience of mental health problems.

Published:

In the UK, one in four people experience a mental health problem each year. The reality of living with common problems like depression and anxiety is increasingly well-known.

But how much do you actually know about what’s going on in your brain when your mental health suffers?

Neuroscientist Dean Burnett, author of the new book Psycho-logical, tells us all about it on this episode of the Science Focus Podcast.

Sara

Sara Rigby

Online assistant, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online assistant at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

