Mental health and your brain: What happens when it goes wrong

In the UK, one in four people experience a mental health problem each year. The reality of living with common problems like depression and anxiety is increasingly well-known.

But how much do you actually know about what’s going on in your brain when your mental health suffers?

Neuroscientist Dean Burnett, author of the new book Psycho-logical, tells us all about it on this episode of the Science Focus Podcast.

