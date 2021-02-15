Mental health and your brain: What happens when it goes wrong

In the UK, one in four people experience a mental health problem each year. The reality of living with common problems like depression and anxiety is increasingly well-known.
But how much do you actually know about what’s going on in your brain when your mental health suffers?
Neuroscientist Dean Burnett, author of the new book Psycho-logical, tells us all about it on this episode of the Science Focus Podcast.
