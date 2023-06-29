Your gaming experience can really go up a level when you've got the quality equipment to match, with headgear often holding top spot on the priority list. While gaming headsets are a popular choice, they're a hefty wear, so if you're after a more lightweight option, gaming earbuds could do the job nicely.

Advertisement

Due to their compact nature, gaming earbuds are ideal for gaming whilst you're on the move. Whether it's a long train journey, or a daily commute, just pop in your earbuds, and fully immerse yourself.

We've rounded up a list of the best gaming earbuds on the market, from gaming specific models, to those that double up as an everyday pair. If you're unsure whether to go for a headset or earbuds, jump to our short buyer's guide.

Fed up of losing your tech? Check out the best wired earbuds.

Best gaming earbuds for 2023

JBL Quantum TWS esports gaming earphones

8 hours battery life, 16 hours in the case

6 beamforming mics

IPX4 water-resistant design

JBL's Quantum TWS esports gaming earphones are compatible with all Bluetooth sources so you can use them for your commute as well as your gaming session when you're home.

Even though they're noise-cancelling, you can effortlessly jump from gaming audio to incoming calls and keep on top of the real world as well as the virtual. If you'd rather be more alert to your home surroundings - doorbells, barking dogs and phone ringing - pop on the ambient aware setting. The wireless charging case makes for easy travel, and with three different sizes of ear tips to choose from, you can find the perfect fit.

Sony WF-C700N True Wireless earbuds

15 hours of battery with case

IPX4 rated

Multipoint connection

A smart-looking pair of earbuds from a trustworthy brand. Like most modern earbud designs, these Sony wireless earbuds feature both noise cancelling and ambient sound mode to suit your surroundings. The multi-point connection is handy for multi-taskers - connect the Bluetooth earbuds to two devices and keep on top of more at once.

The charge is decent too, and with just a quick 10 minute charge, you can enjoy one hour of play. Perfect for when you've got a short journey ahead.

Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed PS wireless gaming earbuds

Buy now from Argos (£149.99)

2.4GHz wireless connection

Smart microphones

Connects to console via USB-C and wireless

Gaming specialist Razer sells an array of gaming accessories including gaming mouse pads, keyboards and chairs, so you're covered for all of your gaming tech essentials. In collaboration with PlayStation, the brand has developed its own gaming earbuds.

Featuring smart microphones that detect, identify, and reduce unwanted background noise, expect clear communication when you're chatting with fellow players. There's also an included USB-C dongle for a particularly speedy wireless connection, perfect for competitive gaming.

While these earbuds are a PlayStation product, they're also compatible with Nintendo switch, Xbox and PC.

Read more:

Logitech G333 gaming earphones

Buy now from Logitech (£49.99)

Wired

Three sizes of ear tips

Compatible with 3.5 mm aux port or USB-C port

If you're not a fan of the wireless earbud craze, and prefer a solid connection, Logitech's wired gaming earphones are worth considering. Specifically designed to enhance your gaming, wherever you may be, the G333's can be used with PlayStation, Nintendo and Xbox, as well as your phone and PC.

The dual dynamic drivers allow for enhanced clarity and bass, and are designed to help recreate the gaming world for full immersion. For when you need to be less immersed, use the multi-device connectivity, and don't miss a phone call.

More like this

Logitech G Fits wireless gaming earbuds

Buy now from Logitech (£229.00)

10 hours of listening time, 8 hours with charging case

4 built-in beamforming microphones

Logitech also has a pair of wireless earbuds up for grabs, and it's put personal fit at the focus. The custom moulded tips not only help with noise-cancellation, but are designed to shape to your ear for the most tailored of fits. Thanks to the pro-grade lightspeed and low-latency Bluetooth connectivity, you can experience a seamless connection for smooth, uninterrupted play.

Jump between the two Bluetooth modes: game-mode and standard. The former reduces latency (the time it takes for data to pass between devices), and the latter increases battery life so it's the one you want when you're listening to music whilst out and about.

Defunc True Entertainment black earbuds

3D stereo sound

IPX4 rated

Touch control

Four mics

Defunc's True Entertainment earbuds have been optimised for gaming and streaming. There are four microphones overall which should make for effortless teamwork for the mission at hand. You can even hook up two pairs of earbuds at the same time with the dual listening feature.

Fed up of white and black tech? Buy these gaming earbuds in green and black.

Soundcore Life P3 earbuds

7 hours battery life, extend to 35 hours with charging case

6 mics

IPX5-rated protection

Another budget-friendly choice, the Soundcore earbuds are designed for those who enjoy a bassy beat. The multi-mode noise cancelling features (transport, outdoor and indoor) let you block out specific distractions, to suit your surroundings.

While the Life P3 earbuds are not specifically designed for gaming, there's a gaming mode you can activate via the Soundcore app for a more immersive audio experience. This makes them a solid all-rounder option for occasional gamers. They're also a lot more affordable than other wireless earbuds on the market.

What is better: gaming headset or gaming earbuds?

Gaming earbuds have the advantage of being a lightweight, far more portable option. Take them on the train, or a flight, and play the hours away. Plus, with microphones and noise-cancelling tech included, you can use them at home and immerse yourself whilst chatting online. Gaming earbuds are also a more low-key, discreet option which may suit occasional game players.

Finally, versatility is a huge plus for gaming earbuds as you're more likely to use them for music and film watching which makes them a more useful, and economical choice.

Gaming headsets do however have the advantage of that fully-immersed, surround-sound sensation, and you may find the soft earcups more comfortable if you're playing for longer periods at a time.

Are earbuds compatible with all consoles?

The majority of wireless gaming earbuds connect through Bluetooth, so connecting to your smart phone should all be very straightforward. Not all consoles however offer built-in Bluetooth connection, so it's always worth checking the specifics. You may find some gaming consoles support Bluetooth audio and music, but not audio for gaming. A Bluetooth adapter can be a quick and simple fix for this issue.

For wired gaming earbuds, a 3.5mm audio jack is most common and this should work with most consoles.

As with all tech, check the specs and make sure all of your kit matches up to avoid any headaches.

Advertisement

For more of our gamer buyer's guides, browse the best gaming mice for 2023.