The 5 best Science Focus Podcast episodes of 2020

Advertisement

Loot boxes: love or loath them, they’re now a standard mechanic in mainstream gaming – featuring in FIFA, Fortnite, Overwatch and more. But can they lower players’ moods and encourage addictive gambling? Or are any concerns overblown?

In an in-depth interview, professor of psychology Dr Pete Etchells explores these questions, explaining how other countries have tackled the issue – and how game developers are far from evil. – Thomas Ling, Staff Writer at BBC Science Focus Magazine

Anyone who thinks working in science isn’t fun should check out the work of archeoacoustics professor Trevor Cox.

As part of his work at the University of Salford this year he got to build a 3D-printed scale model of Stonehenge. His goal was to investigate the effect the mysterious monument’s unique structure would’ve had on conversations, rituals, and even music. I caught up with him earlier in the year to talk to him about his methods, results, and the model’s uncanny similarity to the one in Spinal Tap. – Jason Goodyer, Commissioning Editor at BBC Science Focus Magazine

When you imagine a robot, you probably think of something made mostly of metal or maybe plastic. Ritu Raman’s robots, on the other hand, are made using biological materials.

What this means is that they can heal from damage and get stronger with exercise, just like our skin and muscles. Raman has created a robot that can walk using a ring of 3D-printed muscle, and hopes to use this technology to build devices that can be implanted into the human body.

It’s still early days in this field of research, but it was fascinating to hear from a pioneer who is setting the groundwork for an exciting future. – Sara Rigby, Online Assistant at BBC Science Focus Magazine

Biases impact everything around us, from personal and professional relationships to jury decisions and even scientific research. In this episode, Dr Pragya Agarwal, a behavioural and data scientist, writer and founder of The 50 Percent Project think tank, discusses unconscious biases and prejudices.

With years of learning – and unlearning – Dr Agarwal is able to expertly outlines the expansive implicit and explicit biases we all struggle with and how these develop over time. While worrying to hear how pervasive these biases are, the idea that we can start actively challenging them made me hopeful for the future. By addressing our own privilege and moving beyond superficial awareness of biases, we can begin to undo the negative impacts of these biases.

Hearing Dr Agarwal explain the variety of areas she’s researched and written about in Sway: Unravelling Unconscious Bias made me add it the top of my Christmas reading list. – Frankie Macpherson, Intern Journalist at BBC Science Focus Magazine

It’s a subject we tend to avoid: death. But Professor Dame Sue Black is surrounded by it, sent body parts to identify, stories to unravel, human ‘jigsaw puzzles’ to put together.

That is the job of the forensic anthropologist. It’s actually rather different to what is portrayed on television, but it’s fascinating to listen to Prof Black talk about her life and career – though perhaps not for the squeamish.

If you’re a fan of fantastic popular science books, I’d recommend picking up her latest publication, Written in Bone: Hidden stories in what we leave behind (£18.99, Transworld). – Amy Barrett, Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus Magazine

